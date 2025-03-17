Te Whare Develops New Strategy To Deliver Tangible Impact On Whānau Affected By Family And Sexual Violence

As Aotearoa’s shocking family and sexual violence statistics continue to escalate, with Māori disproportionately affected, Te Whare Ruruhau o Meri Trust (Te Whare) has taken measures to deepen the impact of their mahi with whānau in need.

The kaupapa Māori social services provider launched their new Impact Strategy and brand on Friday 14th March at Te Karaiti Te Pou Herenga Waka in Māngere. Several dignitaries, church and community representatives were in attendance, including Hon Karen Chhour, Minister for Children and for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, and the Right Reverend Te Kītohi Pikaahu, Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau and faith leader to Mihingare (Māori Anglicans) in Northland and Auckland.

Hon Minister Karen Chhour talked about Te Aorerekura and how sexual violence is a key focus of the second phase of the Action Plan – and delivering a more streamlined approach to breaking the cycle of harm in families. “When individuals are strong and resilient, the whole whānau thrives,” she said. She also spoke from the heart about her aspirations for positive change, inviting everyone in the audience “to become someone’s person”. “Your efforts are worth it. For each person you save, there is another generation who are safer and stronger.”

Natalie Vincent, Chair of Te Whare Ruruhau o Meri Trust, outlined their bold and practical vision for change: a vision for communities where all whānau are supported to thrive, where the cycle of family and sexual violence is broken, and where cultural connection becomes a pathway to healing. “At Te Whare Ruruhau o Meri, we recognise that meaningful change requires us to address both immediate safety concerns and the deeper roots of harm,” she said. “It requires us to work holistically with all whānau members and approach our work with cultural humility and responsiveness.”

CEO Elizabeth Walker unveiled the four pillars of change that underpin the Impact Strategy – cultural connection, stronger whānau, safer communities and thriving tamariki (outlined below). She explained how connecting whānau to their wairuatanga (spirituality) and whakapapa through their unique kaupapa Māori framework creates a sense of belonging and identity, empowering whānau of all ages to break free from unhealthy behaviours and work towards positive change.

Kaimahi and representatives from partner organisations shared the impact of each of these pillars on whānau and within the wider community, while Bishop Te Kītohi Pikaahu explained how cultural connection and wairuatanga can help whānau to free themselves from violence and become stronger and more resilient for their tamariki.

Most moving of all, whānau courageously shared their stories, bringing to life the profound impact of this vital work.

The statistics: family and sexual violence increasing in Aotearoa

Aotearoa’s family and sexual violence statistics are sobering, with the recent Te Aorerekura Outcomes and Measurement Framework report showing that Aotearoa’s overall rates of family or sexual violence are largely flat or rising. While the report admitted much of its data was not thorough, it noted a significant increase in sexual violence against four vulnerable groups:

Māori (a 25% increase) Girls (a 28% increase) Disabled and LGBTTQIA+ people (a 32% increase).

Furthermore, other recent studies in Aotearoa show that:

Almost one in three Māori (31%) reported experiencing sexual violence in their lifetime.1

50% of wāhine Māori have experienced sexual or physical violence.2

Māori girls are twice as likely to experience child sexual abuse as non-Māori girls.3

37% of children who were found to be sexually abused in reports of concern to Oranga Tamariki between 2009 to 2012 were Māori.4

Māori suffer higher rates of sexual violence than any other ethnic group in Aotearoa (Ministry of Justice, 2023).

“Aotearoa’s alarming family and sexual violence statistics have strengthened our commitment to ensuring our mahi creates the greatest possible impact, not only for whānau today, but also for generations to come,” says Chair, Natalie Vincent.

“As a kaupapa Māori social services provider that’s working on the frontline with whānau who have been harmed through sexual violence, Te Whare is uniquely positioned to contribute our expertise and cultural knowledge towards the Moemoeā (vision) of Te Aorerekura – a future where all whānau can thrive free from violence.”

To that end, Te Whare sought a deeper understanding of the needs of whānau experiencing family and sexual violence at every life stage. These insights informed the four pillars of change in the new Impact Strategy:

Cultural connection

A strong sense of cultural identity and connection to one’s wairuatanga strengthens communities, fostering inclusion and a sense of belonging.

Stronger whānau

Supporting whānau to break the cycle of family violence and violence paves the way for better outcomes for all members of the whānau.

Safer communities

Safer whānau build stronger, more resilient hapori whānau, providing a stable tūāpapa (foundation) for a safer Aotearoa.

Thriving tamariki

Growing up in a safe, nurturing and loving environment enables tamariki to reach their full potential.

“These pillars are instrumental in our mahi to help whānau with vulnerabilities navigate challenges, overcome family and sexual violence, strengthen their whānau, and heal and restore wellbeing,” explains Te Whare CEO, Elizabeth Walker. “Empowering whānau with tools to enhance their wellbeing and free themselves from violence has a ripple effect across Aotearoa and across generations – leading to stronger whānau, safer communities and thriving tamariki.”

A new brand. Even greater impact.

To further bolster their impact and connect with the whānau they support, Te Whare also unveiled a new brand identity, logo and website that reflects their unique, life-changing mahi.

Created by not-for-profit marketing specialists, Inspiration Point, the new logo represents Te Whare as a place of sanctuary, shelter and safety for whānau as they work towards healing and restoring their oranga (wellbeing). A new brand line, ‘walking alongside whānau’, further reinforces the Trust’s ongoing, wraparound support of whānau through their life’s journey.

About Te Whare Ruruhau o Meri Trust (Te Whare):

Te Whare delivers kaupapa Māori social work services and programmes on behalf of Te Hāhi Mihingare – the Māori Anglican Church. We provide a range of services to support whānau in Te Tai Tokerau and Tāmaki Makaurau, including social work support, safety and non-violence programmes, tamariki hinengaro wellbeing initiatives, and in-school and advocacy services.

We walk alongside whānau through every stage of life, supporting them to navigate challenges, overcome family and sexual violence, and restore whānau wellbeing.

Sources:

https://helpauckland.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/Sexual-Abuse-Statistics-September-2023.pdf https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/te-manu-korihi/442113/shocking-rate-of-violence-against-wahine-maori-report Retrospective report from a random sample of 2,855 women aged 18–64 years old (Fanslow et al., 2007) 4 Te Puni Kōkiri – Ministry for Māori Development. (2017). Māori Family Violence Infographic.

