Maritime Union Strongly Critical Of Tony Gibson Appeal

The Maritime Union says an appeal by former Port of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson against health and safety conviction should be dismissed.

On 26 November 2024, the Auckland District Court held that former Ports of Auckland (POAL) CEO Tony Gibson had failed to exercise his duty of due diligence as an officer of a PCBU (Person conducting a business or undertaking) under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

Industry regulator Maritime NZ laid charges against Mr Gibson after the death of a stevedore, Pala’amo Kalati, in 2020.

The Union understands an appeal has been lodged.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Carl Findlay says the conviction of Mr Gibson was an important public recognition of the harm he had caused.

“One thing we found when Tony Gibson was in charge at the Port was that he always saw himself as right, and saw everyone else as wrong.”

“This attitude would have fatal consequences.”

He says Mr Gibson’s regime at Port of Auckland saw multiple deaths and serious injuries, sustained attacks on the workforce, and a failed automation project that cost Aucklanders hundreds of millions of dollars.

Mr Findlay says the successful recovery of the Port of Auckland since Mr Gibson’s resignation in 2021 confirm previous problems were down to poor management.

“It has taken several years to turn around the Port but we have done it.”

Mr Findlay says the recent reappointment of Tony Gibson to a board position at Marsden Maritime Holdings (MMH) in Northland is a travesty.

“There is no way Tony Gibson should have been appointed to any senior business role, let alone the Board of a maritime and port company.”

Marsden Maritime Holdings is a New Zealand Exchange-listed (NZX) company, which has a 50% stake in Northport, a marina, and significant industrial land holdings.

The Maritime Union will continue to campaign for corporate manslaughter laws and was seeking the removal of Mr Gibson from the Board of Marsden Maritime Holdings.

