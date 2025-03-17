Community Slam Dunks For A Good Cause

In photo, (from left) South Canterbury Road Safety Lucy Mehrtens, GM South Canterbury Basketball Jacob Mullholand, Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen and Pleasant Point Temuka Ward Councillor Michelle Pye. (Photo/Supplied)

A chat after a night at summer league basketball sparked a few extra matches on the court and has now turned into a fundraiser.

Timaru District Council Elected Members, New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, Fulton Hogan, Timaru District Council staff team, Harcourts Blackham and Co, Multicultural Aoraki and The Y, and a rep team from South Canterbury Basketball are all competing at the Multi-Agency Basketball Fundraiser on Saturday.

Having an elected member team for the fundraising event was a “no brainer”, said Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen

“I was approached by some TDC staff who are in the summer league, they asked if elected members would be keen on having a team for the event to have a friendly game between agencies,” he said.

“TDC will have an elected members team and a staff team.

“It will be a great event, raising funds for two organisations who do a lot in our community, all while have a laugh and provide some light hearted entertainment to the public.

All money raised from the donation entry will go straight to Multicultural Aoraki and The Y.

South Canterbury Basketball have played an integral part in getting this event off the ground, by providing a rep team to complete and referees for the games.

Riley Blackham Director of Harcourt Blackham and Co, the sponsor of South Canterbury Basketball said he had jumped at the chance to be involved in the basketball fundraiser.

“We are excited to support the upcoming Basketball tournament, it is dedicated to raising funds for multicultural Aoraki and The Y. This event brings together the community for a great cause, combining the love of basketball with the power of giving back,” Riley said.

“At Harcourts Blackham & Co, we believe in the importance of supporting initiatives that make a real difference. This tournament is more than just a game—it’s an opportunity to help those in need while fostering teamwork, sportsmanship, and community spirit.

“We encourage everyone to come out, cheer on the teams, and contribute to this meaningful cause. Together, we can make an impact both on and off the court.”

The event will take place on Saturday March 22 from 4pm at Aorangi Stadium there will be raffles, a 3-point shootout and a couple of competitions for public to take part in. Gold coin donation entry with all proceeds going to Multicultural Aoraki and The Y.

