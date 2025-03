Serious Train Incident, Elles Road, Turnbull Thomson Park - Southern

Emergency services are responding to a serious incident involving a train at Elles Road, Turnbull Thomson Park, Invercargill.

The incident was reported to Police around 5:20pm.

Elles Road is closed between Tweed and Forth Street while emergency services work at the scene and an examination is conducted.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

