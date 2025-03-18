Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Information Sought After Shots Fired At Tavern

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 8:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse:

Police investigating a shooting at a tavern north of Wairoa are seeking information from the public.

Officers were called to the Frasertown Tavern about 11.10pm on Saturday 15 March to reports shots had been fired towards the building.

At least two, possibly three, shots were fired, hitting the tavern and a vehicle in the carpark.

The tavern was open with several patrons inside at the time, and it is very fortunate no one was injured. Police are working to establish if it involves any gang connections.

A full Police investigation, dubbed Operation Everest, is under way, and Police are interested in information from anyone who was in the vicinity of the tavern around the time of the incident on Saturday night.

We are particularly interested in sightings of a white hatchback vehicle seen in Frasertown at that time.

Anyone with information please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz(link is external), clicking "Update Report", or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250316/3361.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously at https://crimestoppers-nz.org/(link is external) or by calling 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 