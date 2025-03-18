Information Sought After Shots Fired At Tavern

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse:

Police investigating a shooting at a tavern north of Wairoa are seeking information from the public.

Officers were called to the Frasertown Tavern about 11.10pm on Saturday 15 March to reports shots had been fired towards the building.

At least two, possibly three, shots were fired, hitting the tavern and a vehicle in the carpark.

The tavern was open with several patrons inside at the time, and it is very fortunate no one was injured. Police are working to establish if it involves any gang connections.

A full Police investigation, dubbed Operation Everest, is under way, and Police are interested in information from anyone who was in the vicinity of the tavern around the time of the incident on Saturday night.

We are particularly interested in sightings of a white hatchback vehicle seen in Frasertown at that time.

Anyone with information please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz(link is external), clicking "Update Report", or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250316/3361.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously at https://crimestoppers-nz.org/(link is external) or by calling 0800 555 111.

