77 Year-Old Kaumātua Goes On Hunger Strike In Springhill Prison

”Dean Wickliffe, a 77-year-old parolee, has been beaten by prison guards in Spring Hill Correction Facility and is now on a hunger strike. I am extremely worried for this kaumātua from Maketū whom I have helped over the years reintegrate back into the community” said Mr Wickliffe’s counsel Annette Sykes.

“After losing his accommodation, he had slept in his car with his two cats. Mr Wickliffe was arrested and taken into custody on 5 March for not residing at his approved address,” said Ms Sykes.

“Upon his arrival at Spring Hill Corrections Facility, Mr Wickliffe was badly beaten by prison guards when he refused to be double-bunked, and his head slammed into the concrete floor several times. He received black eyes and a three-inch gash on his forehead. He required hospitalisation to deal with these injuries.” said Ms Sykes.

“I am appalled at this treatment. No one should ever be treated like this in prison, ever, and certainly not a 77 year old kaumātua who had turned his life around living a peaceful life in Maketū. He was bothering no one, in fact he has huge support from his community and friends who have rallied together to help him ” said Ms Sykes.

“In accordance with my client’s instructions, I have obtained the photographs of his injuries and provided these to the media,” said Ms Sykes.

“For well over I week after his arrest, I have been trying to reach Mr Wickliffe in prison to make sure he was all right. I was told by the prison that he did not want to talk to me, however I learned this was false when he finally got hold of me on Friday,” said Ms Sykes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“My client has been on a hunger strike since the 10th of March,” said Ms Sykes. “He wants to be treated with dignity, and he wants a fair hearing when he has his liberty determined by the Parole Board on 3 April.”

“I am doing everything I can to see him by audio-video link, but without any luck. I truly fear for his safety. This is not just an isolated incident but raises broader questions and significant concerns about the treatment of elderly and vulnerable individuals within our correctional facilities. Regardless of an individual's status as an inmate, basic human rights and dignity must be upheld, particularly for vulnerable persons such as the elderly” said Ms Sykes.

“I will everything I can to help him, and I know his community will be supporting him as well”.

In 2018 Mr Wickliffe released a book about his life, titled ‘A Lifetime Behind Bars’. At the time of the release of his book, the 69-year-old had spent 41 years in prison. He was released on parole on 2 June 2020, and as been leading a quiet life in Maketū on his whenua.

© Scoop Media

