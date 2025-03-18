Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waste Minimisation Fund Pool Doubles To $100,000 – Community Urged To Apply

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 9:19 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Photo/Supplied.

Hamilton community groups and businesses are set to benefit from increased funding for projects which reduce waste to landfill.

Hamilton City Council’s Waste Minimisation Fund has doubled this year, with $100,000 now available for waste minimisation initiatives that involve or benefit the community, and lead to long-term waste reduction and behaviour change.

Applicants are urged to apply for the funding before 18 April 2025.

Jenny Harris, manager of early childhood education centre Borman Village Kids, was a standout recipient from last year.

“We added a second washing machine and dryer solely for reusable nappies, which has reduced our contribution to landfill.

“Some of our families have even started to send children in with reusable nappies, which has been a great sustainability conversation starter.

“I would encourage other centres and organisations to apply for funding – sustainability is no longer an option, we need to make the changes now,” Harris said.

The fund is available for iwi/Maaori organisations, education/community groups, and businesses.

There are two funding categories: standard funding ($1000 - $5000), and special projects funding ($5000 - $15,000).

Trent Fowles, Hamilton City Council’s Resource Recovery Operations Manager, said Council will prioritise projects that reduce, reuse, and recycle – in that order, in line with its Waste Management and Minimisation Strategy.

“The fund encourages and supports community groups with solutions that reduce waste sent to landfill and extend the lifespan of the products we already use,” Fowles said.

The funding comes from the Ministry for the Environment’s waste disposal levy, which supports waste reduction and resource recovery initiatives.

For more information, please contact wasteminimisation@hcc.govt.nz.

Apply online today at fightthelandfill.co.nz/waste-minimisation/funding.

