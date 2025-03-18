Drilling Rig To Get A Look Inside Pukekura Park Dam

Pukekura Park’s main lake dam forms the path from the band rotunda to the waterfall and will be drilled into to determine how it was built. Photo/Supplied.

NPDC is taking an in-depth look at Pukekura Park’s main lake dam to find out how it was built.

The dam, between the band rotunda and the waterfall, is 147 years old and design specifications do not exist.

“We want to know what the hazard potential is for the dam – how likely is it to fail during an earthquake or a major storm – but to do that, we need to know how it was built,” says NPDC Manager Parks and Open Spaces Conrad Pattison.

“We don’t have the designs for the original build, given that it was built in 1878, so we have to take a look-see inside it. There’ll be a rig on-site to drill four bore-holes; samples will be taken for analysis and we’ll install equipment in the bore-holes for ongoing monitoring.

“Once the work is done, we’ll restore the pathway back to how it was – no-one should notice the difference.”

The work will take place between 24 March and early April with workers on-site from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday. Some weekend work might also be required.

The path between the band rotunda, waterfall and Hatchery Lawn will be closed during the project but public access will be available from time to time.

Some vegetation has been removed to enable access for the nine-tonne drilling rig but the area will be replanted afterward.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Fast facts:

Pukekura Park covers 52ha in central New Plymouth and is among the 1,600ha of parks and reserves that are managed by NPDC.

The park was formally opened in 1876. Its original name, The Recreation Ground, was changed to Pukekura Park in 1908.

There are three dams in Pukekura Park, with the main lake dam being the largest. NPDC also has three flood detention dams around the district.

© Scoop Media

