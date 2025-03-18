Families Of Disabled Adults, Children, Whānau Demand Apology From Government

On the first anniversary of brutal cuts to support for disabled people - advocacy groups, family associations, and disability organisations are supporting disabled adults, disabled children, and their families and carers in calling on the Coalition Government to issue a formal apology to the disabled community.

March 18, 2025, marks one year since the government's drastic disruption, removal, and restriction of vital disability supports. This date also marks a year since former Minister Penny Simmonds falsely claimed in Parliament that parents and carers of disabled children were misusing disability support funding—an accusation that has caused immense harm to the community.

“We, the undersigned, urge the New Zealand Coalition Government to acknowledge and apologise for the harm inflicted upon disabled people and their families since March 18, 2024,” said the open letter, signed by a wide range of organisations and advocacy groups.

The letter calls for an official apology for the unfounded accusations, stating the unnecessary shame, distress, and trauma to parents and carers of disabled children. The letter further condemns the Coalition Government's actions, which have included a reduction in available support and resources for the disabled community, leading to lasting harm and uncertainty for families.

Awhi Ngā Mātua director Emily Writes says the letter was made by, and with, the disabled community including hundreds of families who have said they’ve been deeply traumatised by the actions of the government over the past year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “The stories we have been hearing from parents and carers every week for the past year have been harrowing. They feel humiliated by the accusations made by the government and alarmed that despite those accusations being proved to be false - there has been no redress.

“They’re hurting and have no support. Parents have told us that they have lost hope and they are afraid for the futures of their children. Aging parents who cannot get their child into residential care fear that their disabled child will be left alone, with no support.

“Disabled adults have told us they feel hopeless as they try to grapple with cuts in support and the micro-management of their individualised funding. They don’t have faith in consultation because they feel this coalition government sees them only as a burden”.

“Over 600 stories sent to us from disabled adults and parents and carers of disabled children are the basis of this action. The feedback has been clear - we are in crisis and we need the government to recognise that now”.

Parent to a disabled child, advocate, and kaitiaki at Awhi Ngā Mātua Katy Thomas says dignity to the community must be restored, “Distress is at an all time high in the disability community. As is our solidarity,” she says.

“Psychiatrists report extreme concerns about the impacts of funding cuts on disabled patients and their parent carers.”

“There is no magic pill for disability. Disability is life-long and life became untenable for many in the past year. Before we can move forward from March 18, we urgently need repair. An apology costs nothing but restores dignity to damaged relationships. Restoration and reform are only possible with reconciliation first.”

Read the open letter here: https://our.actionstation.org.nz/petitions/the-coalition-government-must-apologise-to-disabled-adults-children-and-their-whanau-and-carers

