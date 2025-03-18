Working For Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao Grants Open In April

The 2025/26 Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao grant scheme opens for online applications on Tuesday, 1 April.

In its sixth year of funding, $138,000 is available for projects that range from pest control to the restoration of wetland areas on public, private, or Māori-owned land in Marlborough.

Funding is awarded in three categories: Habitat Marlborough – for restoring native habitats, improving biodiversity, and enhancing freshwater quality.

Protecting Marlborough – for controlling animal and plant pests

Environmental Advocacy – for initiatives that promote environmental awareness.

The scheme enables groups and individuals to safeguard and improve the environment. The maximum funding limit for a Habitat Marlborough project is $10,000; for Protecting Marlborough, it’s $15,000, and for Environmental Advocacy, it’s $2,000.

Community groups or trusts engaged in multi-year projects are encouraged to apply for multi-year funding through the grant, up to the specified maximum for each category each year. To qualify, the trust or group must demonstrate a proven track record of successfully delivering environmentally beneficial biodiversity projects.

Further information is available on the Council’s website via the link below. Applications close at 11:59pm on Wednesday, 30 April, and all applicants will be notified of their outcomes by July 2025.

Paper applications will not be accepted. All online applications should be made at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/working-for-naturemahi-mo-te-taiao

