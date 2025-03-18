Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter’s 37.5% Increase In Life-Saving Missions

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter had a busy February, carrying out 69 life-saving missions within the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding regions. These missions included 35 inter-hospital transfers, 5 medical events, 17 rural/farm incidents, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and 9 miscellaneous missions.

This year is off to a busy start for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter which has completed 39 more missions compared to last January and February, which is a 37.5% increase in life-saving missions.

Over the busy February summer month, the number of missions in remote/rural areas performed by the rescue helicopter crew increased, likely due to individuals exploring the great outdoors. Nine of those missions being to the popular holiday destination, the Coromandel region. Hotspots included Pauanui, Paeroa, Whangamata and the Coromandel Airfield.

The month began with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Aongatete for a male who had sustained injuries to his lower leg after a fall. Due to the remote location, the patient required extraction via winch. Critical Care Flight Paramedic Simon was winched down to treat the patient and then both were extracted. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

That evening, the rescue helicopter crew was tasked to Raglan for a female who was in critical condition and required immediate life-saving care from the rescue helicopter crew. The patient was RSI’d (Rapid Sequence Intubation) on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic Simon. This is an advanced airway management used in trauma situations. The patient was then swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment with a flight time of approximately 10 minutes.

The following day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Hauturu twice for injuries sustained from motorbike accidents. The first was involving a male whose serious injuries were treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic for approximately 50 minutes before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. Then in the evening, a female was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic for approximately 30 minutes before being flown to Middlemore Hospital to receive further medical care.

In the early hours of Monday morning, February 3rd, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Paeroa Domain for a male who was experiencing a potentially life threatening medical event. The patient was treated on scene for approximately an hour before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital to receive further medical treatment.

On Wednesday evening, February 5th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Marokopa for a male who sustained significant burn injuries. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic for approximately 50 minutes before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further medical treatment.

On Saturday evening, February 8th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Pauanui for a male who sustained significant injuries following a motor vehicle accident (MVA). The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic for approximately 20 minutes before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further medical treatment.

On Thursday evening, February 13th, the Waikato Hospital Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Coromandel airfield for a male who sustained multiple serious injuries following a fall from a motorcycle. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic for approximately 30 minutes before airlifting the patient to Waikato Hospital to receive further medical treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, February 16th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waiterimu for a male who sustained significant injuries after a fall from a bike. The patient was treated on scene for approximately 30 minutes before airlifting the patient to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, February 21st, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matamata for a male who sustained injuries to his arm after a farm related incident. The patient was stabilised on scene for approximately 25 minutes before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, February 24th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whitianga Airport for a female who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further medical treatment.

On Friday afternoon, February 28th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kawhia for a male who was experiencing a serious medical condition. The patient was treated on scene for approximately 35 minutes before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Thames Hospital for a male who was experiencing a medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Help us gear up… Donate towards essential life saving equipment for your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/waikato-westpac-rescue-helicopter/donate

