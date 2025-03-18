Update - Train Fatality, Invercargill

Police are continuing to investigate the train fatality in Invercargill last evening, including work on the ongoing formal identification process.

An adult male was hit by a train at the rail pedestrian crossing on the corner of Tyne and Ness Street shortly after 5pm yesterday.

The track and railway crossing on Elles Road was reopened around midnight, after a scene examination was conducted.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience while the area was cordoned off.

Police are continuing efforts to identify the deceased, which is likely to take some time.

As part of these inquiries, we are asking for any members of the public who may have seen the incident to please get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz [1], clicking "Update Report", or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250318/0023.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner, and Police is conducting inquiries on their behalf.

