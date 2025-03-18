Have Your Say To Keep The 60KM/H Speed Limit On Cobham Drive

Hamiltonians can now have their say to keep a lower speed limit on a section of Cobham Drive, between the intersection of Normandy Avenue and Tristram Street.

Hamilton City Council is proposing to maintain a 60km/h speed limit on Cobham Drive to support safety for all road users, but wants your feedback to help inform this decision.

The speed limit reduction from 80km/h to 60km/h was approved in 2023 following consultation as part of the Hamilton City 2023 Speed Management Plan.

The central Government’s new speed limit rules (Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2024) impacts this section of road, and means the speed limit must return to 80km/h by 30 June 2025 if this proposal does not go ahead.

Tania Hermann, Council’s Unit Director Operate and Maintain, says this section of Cobham Drive is a key link into the central city from Hamilton south.

“An average of 23,000 vehicles use this section of Cobham Drive every day. The speed limit returning to 80km/h will impact the safety of the community on this busy road”, said Hermann.

Data shows a 73% decrease in crashes since the speed limit was lowered in June 2023.

“There’s been a clear reduction in crashes since the speed limit was reduced. We’d like to hear from the community about keeping the 60km/h speed limit so they can continue to safely access key destinations such as Hamilton Gardens, Waikato Hospital and PAK’nSAVE”, said Hermann.

To keep the lower speed limit, Council must consult with the community and then apply to NZ Transport Agency for approval.

Keeping the speed limit means no changes to the road are needed. If the speed limit increases to 80km/h, the new signage required on this road (speed limit signs and curve advisory signs) is estimated to cost $20,000.

The community has until 30 April 2025 to give feedback which they can share online at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay or via a hardcopy form available at Council offices or libraries.

