COVID Fast-Track Consent Declined For Southland Wind Farm

An independent panel has declined resource consent for a wind farm in Oware and Gore, Southland.

Contact Energy Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The decision comes 234 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Note that this application was made under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 and not the more recent Fast-track legislation.

Read the Southland Wind Farm decision report

More about COVID-19 Recovery fast-track consenting

