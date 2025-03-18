Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID Fast-Track Consent Declined For Southland Wind Farm

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

An independent panel has declined resource consent for a wind farm in Oware and Gore, Southland.

Contact Energy Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The decision comes 234 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Note that this application was made under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 and not the more recent Fast-track legislation.

Read the Southland Wind Farm decision report

More about COVID-19 Recovery fast-track consenting

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 