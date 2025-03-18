Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Operation Lola: Two Further Charges Laid In Investigation

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police is laying two additional charges in the investigation into allegations of inappropriate handling of burials at Waikumete Cemetery.

Today, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin confirms the charges are being laid against an Auckland man, who was arrested on Friday.

“This man faces an additional charge of obtains by deception and one count of interfering with a human remains,” he says.

“I can confirm these charges relate to a second complaint made with Police.”

The man will appear on all three charges at the Auckland District Court on 20 March.

Enquiries under Operation Lola are continuing.

© Scoop Media

