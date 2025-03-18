Metlink Encourages Passengers To Plan Ahead During Union Meeting

Some Wellington bus services operated by Mana Newlands Coaches may be impacted due to a Tramways Union meeting on Wednesday 19 March.

Metlink advises passengers to plan ahead between 11am and 2pm, when drivers will be attending the meeting.

Mana is working to minimise the impact on services and routes that may be affected are: AX, 52, 59, 60.

Metlink fully supports union members attending this important meeting and apologises for any inconvenience to passengers.

Passengers can keep up to date with changes by checking the Metlink app or website or calling 0800 801 700.

