Miramar Incident: Injured Man Dies In Hospital

A man who was found critically injured on a roadside in Miramar, Wellington has died in hospital this morning, with Police opening an unexplained death investigation.

The man was found critically injured on a footpath about 2.20am on Monday, at the intersection of Camperdown Road and Totora Road. It was the second serious incident, following the burglary of a Darlington Road address at 2am, where two adults found a stranger in their home.

After being confronted and fighting with one of the occupants the intruder fled. It was when Police were carrying out area enquiries that officers came across the injured and unconscious man, a short distance from his vehicle.

Parallel investigations are under way into both incidents and Police are still working to determine if there is any link between the two.

Sightings of the victim

We would like to hear from anybody who walked or drove in the area near Camperdown Road and Totora Road between 12.30am and 2.30am on Monday. You may not think you have anything to contribute, but we would like to know what you may have seen, or view any dashcam footage.

Public appeal

We ask that residents in Darlington Road, Totara Road and Camperdown Road, particularly the block north of Camperdown Road, to check their properties for any missing clothing from clotheslines or missing footwear or other items. We also want to hear from anyone who locates any discarded items of property on their sections.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Investigators also want to hear of any sightings of any suspicious persons in this area between 12.30am and 2.30am on Monday, or from anyone with CCTV footage. We are particularly interested in any sightings of a man wearing a white cap, shorts and gumboots.

Police would also like to hear of any suspicious activity or people prowling in the area over the last couple of weeks, including any previously unreported thefts from properties or vehicles since early March.

Enquiries ongoing

Police are still completing scene examinations and will be visiting properties to ask residents if they saw anything of relevance to the investigation and whether they have CCTV footage.

At this stage it has not been established if there is a connection between the intruder and the deceased, but that is a focus of the investigation.

While we are still piecing the events of Monday morning together, Police can confirm the intruder was unknown to the occupants of the property that he broke into. They do not know him, and do not know why he was in their house.

We know these events will cause concern in the community and we are working hard to answer the many questions around Monday morning’s incidents. Police are carrying out reassurance patrols in the Miramar area and this will continue over the coming days.

If you can help

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard

