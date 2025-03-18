Serious Crash Closes Road, Browns Bay - Waitematā

A road in Browns Bay is shut following a crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Beach Road, near where it joins with Browns Bay Road, about 7:50pm.

Initial indications suggest serious injury to the sole occupant.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

