Serious Crash Closes Road, Browns Bay - Waitematā
Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 8:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A road in Browns Bay is shut following a crash.
The
single-vehicle crash happened on Beach Road, near where it
joins with Browns Bay Road, about 7:50pm.
Initial
indications suggest serious injury to the sole
occupant.
Traffic is being diverted around the scene
and motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
