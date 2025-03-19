Whangamatā Stormwater Update

As part of our 2024-34 Long Term Plan, $9.171 million of capital funding was allocated for stormwater improvements in Whangamatā.

For 2024/25, $2.135m is allocated to priority projects based on the Whangamatā Stormwater Improvement Project Master Plan. Initially, upgrades were planned for Hetherington Road and Harbour View Road outlets. However, surveying undertaken at detailed design has meant the Harbour View Road project has been deferred and efforts will focus on upgrading Hetherington Road’s stormwater system.

The project, designed in phases, will extend into 2025/26 and support future upgrades in flood-prone areas towards the centre of the town. Traffic disruptions on Hetherington Road are expected, therefore traffic management is a key part of the project.

Williamson Park

Our Council has completed stormwater quality monitoring at Williamson Park dry detention basin (Aug–Nov 2024). The test results indicate the stormwater runoff has a low contaminant load, reflective of the low-density residential catchment and does not justify the installation of a full water quality treatment wetland.

Instead, it is proposed to convert the existing dry detention basin into a planted dry detention basin, which together with gross pollutant traps is expected to remove 85% of total suspended solids, meeting Waikato Regional Council’s stormwater guidelines and the Whangamatā Comprehensive Stormwater Discharge Consent. To enhance water quality and the park’s ecology, the basin will be planted with native grasses, flaxes, and sedges.

A community planting session is planned for April-June 2025.

