Water Security A Key Focus For Taranaki Mayoral Forum

The Taranaki Mayoral Forum has asked for help from the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) to analyse rainfall data to get a better picture of the region’s water security challenges.

Mayoral Forum Chair, Neil Volzke says the issue of water security in Taranaki has been a key topic of discussion at recent forum meetings, made more urgent by the current dry conditions affecting the region.

“The situation is especially dire along the coast in South Taranaki, where a prolonged lack of rainfall has led to critically low groundwater levels,” says Volzke.

“In particular we’re concerned about the cumulative effect of an 18-month dry period, and the impact this has had on groundwater reserves. So, to better understand the extent of the issue and identify potential solutions, the forum has asked TRC if they could compile and analyse existing data on rainfall patterns and groundwater trends. By using these datasets, we hope to get a clearer picture of the region’s water security challenges and help guide future decision-making,” he says.

Volzke pointed out that although Taranaki typically gets sufficient rainfall, its timing and distribution don’t always align with demand. Further, while many farmers benefit from the security of council-managed and private water schemes, a substantial portion of the community remains vulnerable.

“Households and properties outside these schemes which rely on wells and bores, are really struggling with dwindling water levels or, in some cases, completely dry sources,” he says.

“We need to have proactive water management strategies that can help mitigate the impact of prolonged dry spells and ensure a sustainable water supply for all communities in the region. The findings from TRC’s investigation will play a crucial role in shaping these strategies, reinforcing the importance of long-term planning and resilience in the face of changing weather patterns.”

