Hurunui Council Extends CEO’s Contract

Hurunui District Council has extended CEO Hamish Dobbie’s contract for two years.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said the extension was the maximum period allowed under the Local Government Act.

Dobbie has already led the council as CEO for over 11 years, after taking up his position in 2013.

Councillors were “unanimous” in supporting the decision, Black said.

“The Local Government sector is facing several significant challenges, including changes in policy direction around the management of water services, along with financial sustainability, climate adaptation and environmental management. Hurunui, like other councils, is responding to these, as well as to the evolving needs of our communities.

“Hamish’s extensive experience, and sound and strategic leadership over the past 11 years will be invaluable in guiding the district through this critical period of change,” Black said.

Black referenced Dobbie’s leadership in supporting Hurunui’s coastal communities to respond to changing hazard risks. Hurunui’s community engagement model earned peer recognition, with the Amberley Beach Coastal Adaptation Plan (CAP) winning the NZPI Best Practice Award for Climate Change in 2024.

Dobbie was appointed in 2013 for the maximum term under the Act of five years. His contract was then extended for two years. As per requirements under the Act, Council advertised the position on the open market, with Dobbie being reappointed in 2020 for five years.

“The continuity of experience and accrued knowledge Hamish brings delivers a positive forecast for our district as a whole,” Black said.

