Mayor Kirton Interviewed For TVNZ Q+A About Council’s Campaign To Save The Chateau Tongariro

Mayor Kirton talks with TVNZ reporter Whena Owen on about the future of the iconic Chateau Tongariro Hotel and Council’s ongoing efforts to see the historic building restored to its former glory for a feature segment on this Sunday’s Q+A with Jack Tame. (TVNZ1 and TVNZ+ 9am Sunday 23 March) / Supplied

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton has spoken with TVNZ reporter Whena Owen about the future of the iconic Chateau Tongariro Hotel and Council’s ongoing efforts to see the historic building restored to its former glory for a special feature segment on this Sunday’s Q+A with Jack Tame.

Mayor Kirton said the wide-spread interest in saving the Chateau shows no signs of slowing. “It’s quite astounding how many people have a personal story or connection to the Chateau. We have been amazed at the wide depth of support for preserving this special place - not only here in Ruapehu but nationally and internationally as well.

People want to see the Chateau restored- not only for its historical and cultural significance, but also for the vital role it plays in the regional economy and New Zealand tourism. Saving the Chateau Tongariro Hotel is not just about preserving its storied past; it’s about ensuring a vibrant future where it continues to shine as a beacon of cultural heritage, tourism excellence, and community pride,” he said.

Mayor Kirton said that Council continues to keep the Save the Chateau Parliamentary Petition open in response to the strong public support.

“The petition is providing people with a simple way to add their voice to the call on Government to save the Chateau and has also helped to attract credible developers who recognise the opportunity the Chateau represents. It urges the Government to remove any barriers and create a clear pathway for interested parties to invest in redeveloping the Chateau - delivering benefits for Ruapehu, New Zealand tourism, and mana whenua,” he said.

Mayor Kirton noted that the restoration of the Chateau aligns strongly with the Government’s Going for Growth Strategy, which has ambitious goals for tourism’s role in New Zealand’s future. “This is exactly the type of project that delivers on the Government’s objectives - to support thriving and sustainable regions, champion New Zealand’s culture and historic heritage, and deliver exceptional visitor experiences,” he said.

The petition currently has over 13,000 online signatures, with Council aiming to increase this to 20,000 before presenting it to Government later this year.

Mayor Kirton’s interview is scheduled to air on TVNZ1 and TVNZ+ at 9am this Sunday, 23 March.

Supporters can find the Save the Chateau Parliamentary Petition on Council’s website: ruapehudc.govt.nz, or on the Parliamentary Petitions website: petitions.parliament.nz (key word ‘Chateau’ in search filter).

