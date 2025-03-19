Injured Man Dies In Hospital After Incident, Melville

A man located in a critical condition after an incident in Hamilton over the weekend has died in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Beatty Street, Melville at around 4.30am on Saturday 15 March. Upon arrival, a 26-year-old man was located deceased at the scene.

A second man located in critical condition and transported to hospital died today, Wednesday 19 March.

Our thoughts are with the families of the two deceased during this difficult time, and continue to offer them support.

Police continue to make enquiries into this incident and continue to ask anyone with information of CCTV footage to contact us.

A 41-year-old man has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the High Court at Hamilton on 1 April.

Further charges are being considered.

You can provide information to Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250315/0371.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

