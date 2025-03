Road Blocked, SH2, Whakamārama - Bay Of Plenty

Police are responding to a crash involving four vehicles on State Highway 2 near Francis Road, Whakamārama.

Emergency services were alerted around 12:20pm.

It appears six people were involved, with one person in a moderate to serious condition, and the others with minor to moderate injuries.

The road is closed near Francis Road as we work at the scene and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media