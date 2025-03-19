Name Release: Fatal Crash, Omakau
Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a crash on Glassford Road, Omakau on 21
February.
He was 25-year-old Callum Sean Russell
Pattison, from Lauder, Central Otago.
Our thoughts are
with those close to him at this difficult time.
Work
is ongoing to determine the circumstances leading up to the
crash.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more