Name Release: Fatal Crash, Omakau

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Glassford Road, Omakau on 21 February.

He was 25-year-old Callum Sean Russell Pattison, from Lauder, Central Otago.

Our thoughts are with those close to him at this difficult time.

Work is ongoing to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

