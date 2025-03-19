Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police On The Scent In Flat Bush

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A vehicle of interest to Police in the Flat Bush area has been located with drugs, cash, and offensive weapons.

Police approached the vehicle parked up on Murphys Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Inspector Rakana Cook, Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager says officers approached the vehicle to speak with the driver.

“On approach, a strong odour of cannabis reeked from the vehicle,” he says.

“A search of the vehicle was invoked which located cannabis divvyed up into eight bags.”

At the same time a large knife was located on the driver’s side of the vehicle, invoking a further search for offensive weapons.

(Photo/Supplied)

“Police located another large knife in the vehicle as well as a wooden baseball bat and around $1500 in cash.”

Around 139 grams of cannabis was located. The 20-year-old man was arrested by Police.

Inspector Cook says he faces charges of possession of cannabis for supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

“Our Area Prevention Unit are continuing to do great work in targeting and preventing harm in the Flat Bush community,” he says.

“It’s the second discovery of bagged up cannabis in a vehicle travelling through our area this week.”

Police continue to encourage the community to report suspicious activity in their area by calling 111.

