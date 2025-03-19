Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wither Hills Farm Park To Reopen Midday Thursday

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Autumn’s arrival along with some rain and cooler temperatures mean the Wither Hills Farm Park will open from midday tomorrow (Thursday 20 March).

Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Officer Kiri Whiteman said the risk had eased and therefore the decision had been made to open the park.

“There is sufficient green undergrowth on the hill now from the dewy mornings and the small amount of rain received,” she said.

“However, we still strongly advise farm park users to stay to the lower tracks and avoid the heat of the day. With temperatures still forecast to be in the low 20 degrees the public should still stick to the lower tracks, stay away during the heat of the day and avoid the farm park altogether if temperatures rise again,” Ms Whiteman said.

Council closed the park on 27 February in the interest of public safety following talks with Fire and Emergency (FENZ) due to ongoing hot and dry conditions and have been monitoring the situation daily.

