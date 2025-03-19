Name Release, Cromwell Crash (Plus Court Appearance)

Police are now in a position to release the name of the woman who died following a crash in Cromwell on 15 March.

She was 65-year-old Donna Marie Melcher, of the United States of America.

Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time. Police continue to offer support to the family.

A 60-year-old man is due to reappear in the Alexandra District Court tomorrow (20 March) charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury.

