Name Release: Fatal Crash, Loburn
Thursday, 20 March 2025, 9:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
man who died following a crash in Loburn on 1 March
He
was 66-year-old Wayne Charles Harrison also known as Harry,
from Richmond, Tasman
Police extend our condolences to
his friends and family.
Enquiries to determine the
circumstances leading up to the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more