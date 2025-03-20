Name Release: Fatal Crash, Loburn

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a crash in Loburn on 1 March

He was 66-year-old Wayne Charles Harrison also known as Harry, from Richmond, Tasman

Police extend our condolences to his friends and family.

Enquiries to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash are ongoing.

