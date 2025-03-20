Sky Tower Lights Gold To Mark Anniversary Of Special Relationship With Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

The Sky Tower lit up in gold shortly before dawn this morning to mark the first anniversary of the Kōtuitanga (Memorandum of Understanding) between SkyCity Auckland and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. The tower will again light gold, the colours of Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei, at nightfall tonight.

Celebrations began at Whakarongo Pā, at the base of Mangere Mountain where Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and SkyCity gathered for karakia to begin the day. The Kōtuitanga anniversay also falls on the day 185 years ago that Ngāti Whātua chiefs signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Following a Karanga (ceremonial call) and sounding of the pūkāea (blow of the conch shell), the Sky Tower lit up with the gold colours of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, and followed by a specially designed laser show that highlights Te Puru o Tāmaki tāniko (Māori pattern unique to the iwi), three signatures of the Ngāti Whātua rangatira (chiefs) who signed Te Tiriti on this day, and a visual portrayal of three Māori warriors to represent the three signatories.

Marama Royal, Chair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust Board said that as tangata whenua and ahi kā of central Tāmaki and the Waitematā, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is honoured to have the Sky Tower lit in gold.

“Over the past year, this Kōtuitanga has become more than a partnership; it represents our mutual respect, shared aspirations, and a commitment to honouring traditions while nurturing relationships."

SkyCity Chief Executive Officer Jason Walbridge added that the signing of the Kōtuitanga formally recognises the ongoing relationship between SkyCity and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

“It underscores our shared values of connection, respect, and inclusion, and highlights the importance of collaboration between us and our corporate partners. Together, we look forward to creating opportunities for the iwi, hapū, and wider hapori (community) of central Tāmaki, fostering stronger relationships and positive change."

