Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Quick Delivery To Hospital

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Photo/Supplied.

It was a quick dash from central Whangārei to hospital for a woman in labour thanks to School Community Officers Constables Darron Goodwin and Ewen Cumming.

The two officers were stopped in traffic, at about 8.45am one morning last week, when a woman approached them and banged on the car window.

The woman, a midwife, explained she had a woman in the car who needed to get to Whangārei Hospital as quickly as possible as she was in labour, and the unborn baby had an elevated heart rate.

"She said she had a woman in the car who was distressed and having a baby," Darron said.

"At that time of the morning there is a bit of traffic around so it was easy for us to lead the way up to the hospital."

The red and blue lights were flicked on, and the duo led the way. The pregnant woman was delivered safely to the maternity ward and went straight into the delivery room.

All reports are that the mum and baby are doing fine.

Nice work team!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 