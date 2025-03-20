Quick Delivery To Hospital

Photo/Supplied.

It was a quick dash from central Whangārei to hospital for a woman in labour thanks to School Community Officers Constables Darron Goodwin and Ewen Cumming.

The two officers were stopped in traffic, at about 8.45am one morning last week, when a woman approached them and banged on the car window.

The woman, a midwife, explained she had a woman in the car who needed to get to Whangārei Hospital as quickly as possible as she was in labour, and the unborn baby had an elevated heart rate.

"She said she had a woman in the car who was distressed and having a baby," Darron said.

"At that time of the morning there is a bit of traffic around so it was easy for us to lead the way up to the hospital."

The red and blue lights were flicked on, and the duo led the way. The pregnant woman was delivered safely to the maternity ward and went straight into the delivery room.

All reports are that the mum and baby are doing fine.

Nice work team!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

