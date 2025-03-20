Restoration Work Set To Begin At Historic Monmouth Redoubt

A significant historic site in Tauranga city centre is set to be restored, ensuring long-term preservation while improving public access.

The project to restore Monmouth Redoubt will include structural reinforcements of the redoubt banks and removal of four trees to protect archaeological features. This will require the closure of the pathway on the eastern side of the redoubt until late 2025.

Located at the Dive Crescent end of The Strand, the site has origins as the early Māori settlement of Taumatakahawai Pā. In 1864, British forces built the redoubt as a strategic fortification. It is closely linked to the Battle of Pukehinahina/Gate Pā and the Battle of Te Ranga, making it a site of both local and national significance in New Zealand’s Land Wars history.

View from Monmouth Redoubt/Taumatakahawai Pā to The Strand, c. 1908. Pae Korokī #02-266 (Photo/Supplied)

Te Papa Ward Councillor Rod Taylor says it’s important to preserve historic sites, particularly as the city continues to evolve.

“This area is an important location in the history of Tauranga, both culturally and historically,” Rod says.

“Not only will this project ensure the area is enhanced for future generations to visit and learn about Tauranga history, but it also enhances a well-used outdoor space just minutes from the city centre.”

Plans to restore Monmouth Redoubt were first identified in a 2019 conservation report which was developed with input from local hapū, historical societies, and nearby residents.

The first phase of the project will focus on stabilising the site by strengthening the redoubt banks and removing four trees to protect underlying archaeological features and maintain the integrity of the redoubt. The removed trees will be repurposed by local hapū as whakairo (carvings), ensuring their cultural significance is preserved.

The second phase will enhance public access and appreciation of the site, with plans to install a new boardwalk and signage to create an accessible and educational experience for visitors.

Render of a planned Monmouth Redoubt accessway (Photo/Supplied)

Planning for this project has involved local hapū, including Ngāi Tamarāwaho, Ngāti Tapu, and Ngāi Tukairangi, with Ngāi Tamarāwaho providing onsite cultural monitoring. Other key contributors include the Tauranga Historical Society, Heritage NZ, The Elms, and Monmouth Redoubt Reserve neighbours.

Onsite work is scheduled to begin on 24 March 2025 with completion expected by late 2025.

