Settled Weekend For Most, But Heavy Rain For Wairoa District And Southern Gisborne

Covering period of Thursday 20th - Monday 24th March

MetService is forecasting settled weather to end the week. However, there is one exception: the Wairoa District and southern Tairāwhiti/Gisborne will experience heavy rainfall on Thursday and further rain on Friday, prompting a Heavy Rain Watch and an Orange Heavy Rain Warning.

Thursday and Friday will be wet for the Wairoa District and the southern parts of Gisborne, as they are set to see large amounts of rainfall. MetService has issued an Orange Heavy Rain Warning for the Wairoa District through to midnight Thursday 20 March, and a Heavy Rain Watch for Tairāwhiti/Gisborne from Tolaga Bay southwards.

MetService Meteorologist Kgolofelo Dube recommends, “If you are located in these areas, you can prepare by clearing your drains and gutters, taking care near low-lying areas, and driving cautiously.”

Some rain and showers are expected in the lower South Island on Saturday morning, as well as possible strong to gale winds over Foveaux Strait. These conditions are due to a cold front which is set to make landfall over Stewart Island that morning. The rain band will gradually weaken as it moves up the South Island and onto the lower North Island as we start the new week.

The rest of the country is set to see settled weather for the next few days.

Temperatures in most parts are projected to peak in the mid-20s on Friday and in the high-20s about the Central Otago District. The progression of the front means these hot conditions won't last long, as cooler southerly winds follow the rain.

These relatively settled conditions are welcome news for sports fans. Dube says, “Those planning on supporting the Warriors in Auckland will have fine weather on Friday. Football lovers are also in luck this Friday. The weather looks great in Wellington for the Oceania qualifiers, with clear skies and light winds.”

