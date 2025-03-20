Library Leaders Want Safety Assurances For Staff And Library Users

Public Libraries NZ and the New Zealand Library and Information Association are asking for safety assurances for library staff and library users.

A statement issued today calls on local and central government to ensure library staff are safe from physical and online threats or harassment so they can continue to support library users to freely access and effectively use library resources and spaces.

“The governing bodies of public libraries have an obligation to ensure the safety of all staff and users of public libraries for which they are responsible,” says Bernie Hawke, Executive Director of Public Libraries NZ.

The statement has been prepared to support this and is prompted by recent situations such as the violent actions of Destiny Church at Te Atatū community library.

“These are no longer isolated situations,” Hawke comments.

“We are seeing more and more incidences of violence in public libraries throughout New Zealand.”

Two people were trespassed from Ashburton’s new library last year and Whanganui Council reported incidents of threatening behaviour in March 2025, including at Davis Library.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Local and central governments must invest appropriately in public libraries to ensure they have the facilities, trained staff, collection resources and technologies to safely and effectively enable access for all to libraries.”

“Communities have trust in their public libraries,” says LIANZA president, Ivy Guo.

“All library users should be able to freely use spaces, information and resources to improve their lives, regardless of age, ethnicity, gender, religion, nationality, language, ability or social status.”

PLNZ and LIANZA commend those organisations that already have clear policies and processes to manage these situations and ensure safety in their libraries.

The IFLA-UNESCO Public Library Manifesto (2022) describes the public library “as a living force for education, culture, inclusion and information, as an essential agent for sustainable development, and for individual fulfilment of peace and spiritual welfare through the minds of all individuals”.

