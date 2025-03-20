Users Of Raetihi’s Unmanned Recycling Station On SH4 Invited To Discuss Its Future At Upcoming Hui

Ruapehu District Council is inviting residents of Raetihi and surrounding areas to share their views on the future of the unmanned recycling station on SH4 at two upcoming community hui.

The hui are part of Council’s current engagement round that includes consultation on the draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan 2025-2031, providing users of the recycling station with an opportunity to have their say before any final decisions are made. The hui venues and times are:

Tuesday 25 March, 5.30pm – 8.00pm at Raetihi Baptist Church Hall

Tuesday 1 April, 5.30pm – 8.00pm at Te Puke Marae

Executive Manager Infrastructure Vini Dutra said that issues with the unmanned recycling station came to a head last year, with the site plagued by long-term operational and environmental problems which were costing ratepayers over $60,000 in unbudgeted expenditure each year to manage.

“Despite the community’s strong feelings and previous feedback, the station has continued to face challenges such as excessive volumes, improperly presented recycling, contaminated materials, and non-recyclable rubbish being dumped at the site,” said Mr Dutra.

“Much of what could be recycled ends up being sent to landfill due to contamination, which not only increases costs but also undermines the environmental purpose of the facility.”

Council sought ideas and support from the community last year to find a long-term, sustainable solution. Many locals advocated for keeping the station open, and Council chose to absorb the costs and continue the service for as long as possible.

“However, with increasing costs across all areas of Council’s operations, continuing to fund the recycling station has become increasingly unsustainable,” Mr Dutra said.

“Before any final decision is made, we want to ensure users of the recycling station from Raetihi and the surrounding areas have a chance to share their views as part of our draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan consultation.”

Mr Dutra said Council is particularly interested in hearing from people about why they feel the other waste services Council provides – including weekly curbside rubbish, recycling, and food scrap collections, along with the nearby Waimarino Transfer Station in Ōhakune – may not be meeting their needs.

“With Council facing significant financial pressures and a need to ease the burden on ratepayers, there’s a strong view that we need to make better use of these existing services, which are more efficient and environmentally responsible.”

“We know how important this issue is to many people. That’s why we’ve organised two hui over two weeks to give everyone ample opportunity to have their say, not only on the recycling station but on any other issue important to them.”

