CAMA Calls For Stronger Protections For Community Access Media In Media Reform Proposals

The Community Access Media Alliance (CAMA) is urging the Coalition Government to ensure that the proposed media reforms do not undermine the vital role of Community Access Media in Aotearoa.

As part of its submission on the Ministry for Culture & Heritage’s Media Reform consultation document, CAMA has highlighted the need for explicit protections for public-interest platforms, adequate funding mechanisms, and a regulatory approach that recognises the unique contribution of Community Access Media to Aotearoa New Zealand’s media and cultural landscape.

CAMA chair Phil Grey says Community Access Media is a cornerstone of media diversity in New Zealand.

“We amplify voices often unheard in mainstream media, broadcasting in over 50 languages and ensuring access to locally relevant information, education, and cultural content. The proposed reforms must not sideline the platforms that serve underrepresented communities.”

Key concerns raised by CAMA

Lack of protection for public service-oriented media platforms

Consolidating the Film Commission and NZ On Air into a single funding entity could result in losing direct platform funding for Community Access Media organisations and other public service broadcasters.

Without clear funding safeguards, non-commercial platforms risk being deprioritised in favour of commercially driven content.

Funding allocation must consider platform sustainability

Current funding models focus on content production but fail to adequately support the infrastructure to maintain accessible, diverse broadcasting.

The Coalition Government must ensure that platform funding is retained, allowing stations to continue serving their communities with hyperlocal, multilingual, and civic content.

CAMA recommends that public service platforms receive long-term, multi-year operational funding to ensure financial stability and continued service delivery.

Ensuring equitable access and representation

The proposed funding entity should prioritise content by, for, and about underrepresented groups, in alignment with principles of Section 36(c) of the Broadcasting Act.

The Broadcasting Act’s Section 36(c) language needs an update, but the principles and safeguards behind the 36-year-old legislation remain the same.

A need for tailored regulation

Community Access Media operates under a not-for-profit model and should not be subject to the same compliance obligations as commercial broadcasters.

Regulations must be proportionate and ensure that unnecessary administrative requirements do not burden Community Access Media and other public-service-oriented media.

Call to action

CAMA calls on the government to commit to a media reform framework supporting equity, access, and diversity. Without these protections, the risk of losing essential public service broadcasting is significant.

“The voices of our communities are too important to be lost in a one-size-fits-all funding and regulatory model,” added Phil Grey. “We urge policymakers to listen to the communities who rely on us and to ensure media reform works for all New Zealanders.”

