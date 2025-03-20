Customs Arrests Three Airport Workers For Smuggling 58 Kilograms Of Methamphetamine

Packages of methamphetamine (Photo/Supplied)

Customs has arrested three airport workers for the importation of boxes containing approximately 58 kilograms of methamphetamine, off an international flight.

Customs, working closely with industry partners, identified suspicious activity within airport precincts. Investigations established that the three workers had moved a container off a flight from Malaysia at Auckland International Airport on 12 March 2025.

The men were arrested and appeared in the Manukau District Court on the same day (12 March 2025). They are facing multiple charges for the importation of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for supply and have been remanded in custody.

In further developments, Customs with assistance from Police earlier today searched five properties in Auckland, finding a number of items of interest, including a quantity of cocaine.

The seized methamphetamine equates to close to 2.9 million individual doses, with a potential street value of up to NZ$21.7 million. This seizure is estimated to have prevented up to NZ$61 million in social harm and cost to New Zealand.

Customs Investigations Manager, Dominic Adams, says this case sends a clear warning to those who are willing to abuse trust and access at the New Zealand border.

“Customs has zero-tolerance for anyone taking advantage of their privileged security access and we will not hesitate to prosecute those caught abusing it.

“We’re sending a clear message to transnational and serious organised crime groups that we are always on the lookout for signs of suspicious behaviour across the supply chain and have eyes on everyone trusted to work in secure areas.

“These arrests highlight the ongoing great work of our frontline Customs officers at the border in addition to Customs efforts in building trusted networks with border and industry partners to protect the integrity of our supply chain,” says Mr Adams.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan, National Organised Crime Group, says: "Police will take any opportunity to disrupt or prevent the harm that illicit drugs wreak across communities.

“It is particularly pleasing to have this suspicious behaviour identified enabling the quick detection of the methamphetamine and the prompt arrest of the three people involved.

“Again, it highlights the importance of the collaborative approach by Customs, Police and the Airport to detect and stamp out insider threats."

There is more information on what to look out for at: customs.govt.nz/report

Anyone with suspicions about possible drug smuggling can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

