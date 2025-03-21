Serious Crash, SH 39, Tihiroa - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash that has blocked Ormsby Road, State Highway 39.

The crash involves three cars and a truck and was reported about 9.45pm, between Parihoro and Cannon roads.

Initial indications suggest one person has critical injuries and will be airlifted to hospital, while another person has moderate injuries.

Traffic management is being arranged and motorists should expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

