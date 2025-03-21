Animal Rights Advocates Call For Rodeo Ban At National Finals

With this season’s death toll standing at five, animal rights advocates are gathering tomorrow at the national rodeo finals in Kihikihi, Waikato, calling for a ban on rodeo events.

Coordinated by SAFE, Saturday’s peaceful protest will highlight the need for urgent Government action to bring an end to the abuse of animals in rodeo.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emily Hall says rodeo holds no place in a society that values compassion for animals, with this season’s death toll illustrating the cruelty inherent in the industry.

"Five animals have died this rodeo season. It is simply unacceptable for animals to be suffering and dying for entertainment."

"Our message at tomorrow’s protest couldn’t be clearer - this barbaric form of entertainment must no longer be permitted in New Zealand."

Footage released on Monday from last weekend’s Waimarino rodeo reveals the moment a bull breaks his leg before becoming the season’s fifth fatality. Additional footage captured during the calf roping event at Waimarino shows a catastrophic situation involving a horse and calf both highly distressed, writhing on the ground, desperately trying to free themselves from ropes.

"If animals were lassoed and slammed to the ground elsewhere there would be serious repercussions; why should it be any different in the rodeo arena?"

Rodeo has long been condemned by veterinarians and animal welfare agencies both here and internationally, and SAFE says urgent action is required to bring industry practices into line with New Zealand’s animal welfare legislation.

"Our Animal Welfare Act states that any physical handling of animals must be done in a way that minimises the likelihood of unnecessary pain or distress, so why is rodeo getting a free pass?"

The National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) produced a revised rodeo code of welfare two years ago, however the Government has failed to take any further action. SAFE says that, as a result, New Zealand’s animal welfare laws remain disconnected from the brutal reality of rodeo practices.

"These delays are costing animals their lives," says Hall.

"At the finals tomorrow, we will be sending a clear message to the Government that Kiwis want to see events that promote animal cruelty banned."

SAFE’s protest begins at 10.30am on Saturday 22 March at the Kihikihi Domain, Waikato.

About SAFE:

SAFE is Aotearoa’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're creating a future that ensures the rights of animals are respected. Our core work empowers society to make kinder choices for ourselves, animals and our planet.

Notes:

Information on the five 2024/25 rodeo season deaths;

A horse was rendered lame following the Taupō rodeo on 29 December who was killed the following day.

The second death on December 30 occurred at the Te Anau rodeo, where a three-year-old bull’s hind leg was dislocated during the bull riding event. He was killed on-site.

A steer died prior to the Oruru Valley event on 3 January after being transported from the Warkworth and Far North events.

The fourth fatality occurred at the Mad Bull rodeo in Otago on 2 February where a bull died after being ridden the previous day.

The fifth death occurred at the Waimarino rodeo near Raetihi where a bull was killed after suffering a broken hind leg.

Vimeo footage:

Bull injury; https://vimeo.com/1066404375?share=copy

Calf roping; https://vimeo.com/1067534026?share=copy

In July 2022, SAFE and the New Zealand Animal Law Association (NZALA) jointly contested rodeo in the High Court. The court ruled that the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) must determine appropriate animal welfare guidelines. However, neither NAWAC nor Andrew Hoggard have provided a justification for the significant delay on the revised rodeo code of welfare.

