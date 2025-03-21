Outdoor Fire Restrictions Lifted For West Coast After Rain

Photo/Supplied

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has placed the Grey and Buller Inland areas on the West Coast back in an open fire season, from 9am on Friday 21 March until further notice.

This means people no longer need to apply for permits from Fire and Emergency to light fires in the open air.

West Coast District Manager Myles Taylor says these areas were the last remaining parts of the West Coast to have fire restrictions in place.

"With recent rainfall and cooler temperatures lowering the fire danger, the Grey and Buller Inland zones will join the rest of the West Coast in an open fire season," he says.

"However, Department of Conservation land - which is a large proportion of the West Coast District - remains in a restricted fire season.

"We would like to thank people on the West Coast for respecting the fire restrictions and taking extra care during the dry summer period.

"We also remind everyone to continue taking care when lighting fires and to visit checkitsalright.nz for advice and conditions for your particular location."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

