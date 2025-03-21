Community Events To Help Shape South Dunedin’s Future

The Dunedin community will have an opportunity to find out more and have a say on the seven possible futures identified to meet South Dunedin’s flooding challenges, with community events starting soon.

The joint DCC-ORC South Dunedin Future programme last week released two major reports which analyse the risks facing the low-lying area and options for responding to them. The reports are key building blocks for making a long-term climate adaptation plan.

Otago Regional Council and Dunedin City Councillors this week approved both reports for community engagement on seven possible futures for the areas. The futures are made up of a status quo ‘keep doing what we’re doing’ option, and a further six options along a spectrum of ‘fight and flight’. See more here.

South Dunedin Future’s Programme Manager Jonathan Rowe encouraged people to attend the workshops and contribute to the discussions around the seven options, which will be the foundation for the future of wider South Dunedin.

“People can join a workshop or drop-in when it suits them to learn more and have a say,” Mr Rowe says.

Drop-in sessions

Nations Church, 334 King Edward Street

Tues 8 April, 10am-4pm

Weds 9 April, 10am-2pm

Forbury Park, 146 Victoria Road

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Thurs 1 May, 1pm-5pm

Fri 2 May, 10am-2pm

Sat 3 May, 10am-2pm

St Kilda Bowling Club, 33 Royal Crescent

Thurs 8 May, 2pm-8pm

Fri 9 May, 10am-2pm

Public workshops

Tues 8 April, 2pm-4pm, Nations Church, 334 King Edward Street

Sat 3 May, 10am-12pm, Forbury Park, 146 Victoria Road

Thurs 8 May, 6pm-8pm, St Kilda Bowling Club, 33 Royal Crescent

All events are wheelchair accessible.

People can also have their say on a digital survey at dunedin.govt.nz/southdunedin until 11 May.

© Scoop Media

