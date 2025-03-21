Acting Government Statistician Appointed

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott today announced the appointment of Mary Craig as Acting Government Chief Statistician and Chief Executive Stats NZ.

Ms Craig, currently Inland Revenue’s Deputy Commissioner, Enterprise Design and Integrity, has been appointed for six months while a recruitment process is run to fill the permanent role.

She has held this role since 2020, overseeing the integration of data and analytics, intelligence and insights and prioritising investment across the agency.

Ms Craig has held a number of other senior leadership roles at Inland Revenue since 2009.

She will start in the role on 31 March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

