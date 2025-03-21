Beatty Street Homicide: Witnesses Sought

Police making enquiries into the death of two men after an incident in Hamilton earlier this month are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were called to Beatty Street, Melville at around 4.30am on Saturday 15 March.

A 26-year-old man was located deceased at the scene. A second man was taken to Waikato Hospital, where he later passed away.

A 41-year-old man remains before the courts in relation to the incident, and Police continue to investigate.

We are asking anyone who we have not yet spoken to, who might have witnessed events or have some knowledge of them, to please come forward.

You can do so by calling 105 and referencing 250315/0371.

- Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur

