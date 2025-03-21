Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Beatty Street Homicide: Witnesses Sought

Friday, 21 March 2025, 10:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police making enquiries into the death of two men after an incident in Hamilton earlier this month are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were called to Beatty Street, Melville at around 4.30am on Saturday 15 March.

A 26-year-old man was located deceased at the scene. A second man was taken to Waikato Hospital, where he later passed away.

A 41-year-old man remains before the courts in relation to the incident, and Police continue to investigate.

We are asking anyone who we have not yet spoken to, who might have witnessed events or have some knowledge of them, to please come forward.

You can do so by calling 105 and referencing 250315/0371.

- Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 