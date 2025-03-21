Mums (and Dads) Champion Wellington's Cycleways

Wellington wheels are turning, and families are feeling the difference.

From quicker school runs to easier grocery trips, the city’s growing bike network is proving a game-changer for busy households.

Mums and dads, the everyday kings and queens navigating our city streets with their little ones in tow, are championing the 64-kilometre bike network as a crucial lifeline for their daily lives. They are also advocating for their continued improvement and expansion.

Rhedyn, a mother of two, says she’s embracing the freedom and security that dedicated bike lanes offer, transforming school drop-offs, grocery runs, weekend outings, and commuting to her city-centre job into safe and enjoyable journeys for herself and her two children.

“It feels so much safer to have the cycleways,” says Rhedyn. “There is less confrontation and I’ve had a lot fewer near-misses.”

Rain or shine, most weekdays, Rhedyn drops off two-year-old Wren at daycare and five-year-old Hazel at school before commuting to her city-centre job.

Even with the occasional wayward toddler shoes or tantrum, she finds she’s rarely pressed for time, as the cycleways have slashed her daily commute from Newtown to 15-20 minutes. If she does the morning school run, her husband Carl uses the cargo bike for the afternoon pick-up, while she cycles home on their regular bike.

“Kids are not fazed by rain unlike us adults. When it’s raining, we just put on our wet weather gear,” says Rhedyn.

“My daughter is starting to ride her own bike. Without the cycleways, I wouldn’t feel comfortable with her riding in the areas she now rides.”

Alice, a mother of two and a keen cyclist, is also a strong supporter of the city’s cycleways.

“I’m a big cycleway fan and I feel such a buzz seeing the cycleways in place,” she says. “For me, it’s a really clear sign that I’m living in a progressive city that’s making good decisions.”

“I feel happy and proud to be on the cycleways because I feel like I’m part of something I believe in. And, of course, I feel much safer.”

Alice says the cycleways, particularly the Karori connection, make it easier to navigate daily life on two wheels, transporting six-year-old Hugh and two-year-old Rory to school, daycare and park adventures while juggling work and family commitments.

“From my desk in town to daycare takes me 20 minutes on my bike. It’s so quick, and I don’t have to worry about parking. It has taken away any uncertainty about getting from point A to point B.”

For Rhedyn, cycling offers a wealth of advantages.

“I arrive at work with a clear head and ready to go. It’s really good for your mental well-being and a great way to exercise,” she says.

She also finds it’s a great way to unwind. “If you had a stressful day at work, it’s a good way to decompress on the way home and have that separation between your work life and home life.”

For Alice, cycling is a way of modeling sustainability to her children.

“It’s been so great seeing that enthusiasm flow into our kids,” she says. “It has also meant that we have a lot of really natural conversations in our family about sustainability.”

Mayor Tory Whanau says that a budget of $64.1 million has been proposed for Paneke Pōneke, the city’s bike network plan, under the Council’s 2024-34 Long-Term Plan.

“Cycleways are a vital step towards making Wellington safer and more family-friendly,” says Mayor Whanau.

