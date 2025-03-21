Arrest Made In Relation To January Shooting, Feilding

Detective Sergeant Joe Salisbury:

Manawatū Police have today arrested a 24-year-old man in relation to a shooting at Kowhai Park, Feilding on 4 January.

Police executed a search warrant at Palmerston North address this morning, where the man was arrested without incident.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow, charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man also faces several charges relating to other incidents.

We understand January’s incident was distressing for the tight-knit Feilding community, however we’re pleased that we have been able to hold this offender accountable.

We also wish to thank the public for their assistance with information relating to this incident, which in turn has helped us in making today’s arrest.

