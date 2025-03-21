Name Release: Fatal Crash, Lewis Pass

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on State Highway 7, Lewis Pass on 9 February.

He was 24-year-old Wen-Yang Liu of Taiwan.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Police continue to offer them support.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

