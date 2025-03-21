Name Release: Fatal Crash, Lewis Pass
Friday, 21 March 2025, 11:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who
died following a crash on State Highway 7, Lewis Pass on 9
February.
He was 24-year-old Wen-Yang Liu of
Taiwan.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends.
Police continue to offer them support.
Enquiries into
the circumstances of the crash remain
ongoing.
