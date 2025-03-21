Name Release: Fatal Crash, Hurunui
Friday, 21 March 2025, 12:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name
of the woman who died in a crash on Mouse Point Road,
Hurunui on 11 February.
She was 67-year-old
Joy Carolyn Farrington, of Hanmer Springs.
Police wish
to extend our condolences to her loved ones.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are
continuing.
