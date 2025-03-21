Name Release: Fatal Crash, Hurunui

Police are now in a position to release the name of the woman who died in a crash on Mouse Point Road, Hurunui on 11 February.

She was 67-year-old Joy Carolyn Farrington, of Hanmer Springs.

Police wish to extend our condolences to her loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

