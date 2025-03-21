Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sky Tower Lights Up For Little Heart Day

Friday, 21 March 2025, 1:44 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY Auckland

Sky Tower aerial view (Photo/Supplied)

Tonight, the Sky Tower will flash red to mimic a beating heart in support of Little Heart Day, the Heart Kids NZ annual appeal.

Each week, 12 babies are born with a congenital heart condition and other previously healthy children are diagnosed with a heart condition following an illness such as rheumatic fever.

Little Heart Day is Heart Kids NZ's national annual fundraising campaign where kind-hearted Kiwis come together to raise money and help support the thousands of children and whānau impacted by childhood heart conditions in Aotearoa.

