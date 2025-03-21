Update On Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant

At a workshop yesterday (Thursday 20 March) Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) elected members were provided with an update on the organisation’s ongoing response to issues with the performance of the disposal field at the Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and the associated enforcement order brought by Otago Regional Council (ORC). They were also briefed on proposed actions to respond to these issues following mediation with ORC.

The workshop was held with the public excluded as it covered ongoing legal proceedings and contained privileged legal advice. Council will provide the wider community with more information about its plans in the coming weeks as the work programme is confirmed within the parameters of Court direction.

To that end, QLDC will be hosting a media stand-up at the WWTP at 10.00am on Wednesday 26 March to provide a detailed update on its proposed next steps along with an opportunity for media to ask questions.

QLDC Property & Infrastructure General Manager Tony Avery reassured the community that the treatment of wastewater at the plant remains effective.

“Shotover WWTP continues to produce highly treated water at the end of multiple processes which are all working well,” he said.

“The plant’s performance is monitored daily, and results from both onsite monitoring and external laboratory tests demonstrate that the treatment standard is consistent with the plant’s resource consent conditions.”

“The disposal field is separate to the treatment plant and is not relied on as part of the wastewater treatment process. This means that water flowing into the disposal field is treated to a standard appropriate for the downstream receiving environment, in this case the Shotover and Kawarau rivers.”

“Council is continuing its work on a long-term solution for the disposal of treated wastewater from the WWTP. The public may see additional activity in and around the plant, including the wider delta area, as we continue our investigations.”

Separately, there has been an increase in waterfowl attracted to ponding water in the disposal field. Like all airports across the world, bird strike is an issue that Queenstown Airport manages in its day-to-day operation. Whilst airports have various options to address this, QLDC has also factored this into its current planning and proposed action in accordance with its statutory responsibilities as the operator of the WWTP.

Mr Avery emphasised that Council is bound by the Environment Court protocols.

“Council is not able make any comment about specific matters before the Court, and the mediation process is subject to confidentiality. As such, there is a limit to some of the information we can share at any given time. However, Council will continue to inform the community as it takes the most appropriate and responsible action to address known issues and any emerging matters, in accordance with a programme agreed through the mediation process.”

As such, Mr Avery confirmed further information would be made available at the media stand-up but comment could not be made before then.

