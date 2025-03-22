Homicide Investigation Launched, South Wairarapa

Detective Inspector John Van De Heuvel:

Two people have been taken into custody and a homicide investigation launched following the death of a man in South Wairarapa this afternoon (Saturday 22 March).

Around 4pm Police responded to reports of a firearms incident, where a firearm was discharged at a vehicle exiting the supermarket carpark on State Highway 2, Featherston.

A short time later a man has been located in Carterton with an apparent gunshot wound, he has since died.

A second vehicle fled the scene and was intercepted by Police without incident at Kaitoke. The full extent of the two occupants’ involvement is a focus of our investigation.

State Highway 2 was closed for a period of time, however, has since reopened. A scene examination will continue in Featherston over the coming days.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this event or has any information for the people involved.

We acknowledge this was a distressing incident for those who witnessed it and the wider community. Police will have an increased presence in the community as we work to determine what led to the altercation, and who was involved.

If you have any information that has not been reported to Police, please contact us on 105 either online or over the phone.

Please reference Operation Ascot – File number: 250322/8281

